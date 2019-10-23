Drug, Theft Case Bound Over to Circuit Court

A Camden County man arrested in May during a search by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s office has had his case bound over to the Circuit Court. Cody Warnock faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a prior offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of stealing a firearm. In addition to finding THC wax, pot, and prescription pills during the search, authorities also found five firearms, a pellet rifle, three compound bows, and a regular bow. At least two of the firearms, a compound bow, and the pellet rifle were identified as having been stolen during a burglary at a home in Sunrise Beach.