Drugs, Counterfeit and Identity Theft Bust in Camden County

A search warrant executed in Camden County hit the jackpot resulting in two people being taken into custody on several pending charges. Sheriff Tony Helms says deputies from his department and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group executed the search warrant Friday evening in 100 block of Seven Ridge Court, in Camdenton. Undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit currency, pre-paid debit cards in different names, gift card account numbers, stacks of gift cards, identity theft documents and equipment used to manufacture counterfeit money were all discovered and seized from the scene. One white male and female subjects were arrested and four children were taken into protective custody and placed into foster care. Names have been released as of this time pending the filing of formal charges.