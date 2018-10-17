News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Duck Boat Owners Invoke 1851 Maritime Law in Attempt to Limit Liability

The owners of the duck boat operation involved in a deadly sinking in Branson have invoked maritime law to claim they have no financial responsibility for the loss of life.  Branson Duck Vehicles and Ripley Entertainment filed a motion to limit or eliminate liability under the Shipowner’s Limitation of Liability Act, passed in 1851.  They claim they have no liability because the boat was a total loss and has no value and there was no freight on the vessel.  The companies claim it’s a routine filing in maritime accidents and is designed to make the case move faster.  A spokesman for Ripley says the company is currently attempting to mediate and settle with several of the victims’ families.

Filed Under: Local News

