Duck Boat Owners Invoke 1851 Maritime Law in Attempt to Limit Liability

The owners of the duck boat operation involved in a deadly sinking in Branson have invoked maritime law to claim they have no financial responsibility for the loss of life. Branson Duck Vehicles and Ripley Entertainment filed a motion to limit or eliminate liability under the Shipowner’s Limitation of Liability Act, passed in 1851. They claim they have no liability because the boat was a total loss and has no value and there was no freight on the vessel. The companies claim it’s a routine filing in maritime accidents and is designed to make the case move faster. A spokesman for Ripley says the company is currently attempting to mediate and settle with several of the victims’ families.