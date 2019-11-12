DWI Charge Filed After Wreck in Camden County



A 23-year-old from Macks Creek adds insult to injury after being involved in a traffic accident Monday night. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:30 along Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The vehicle driven by Kegan Ray ran off the roadway and struck a guard rail before travelling down an embankment. Ray was treated at Lake Regional for minor injuries. He was also issued summonses for DWI and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.