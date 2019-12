Two teenagers are hospitalized after an alleged DWI accident in Morgan County. 19-year olds Braden Beckmann of Stover and Grant Hutchison of Versailles were transported to Lake Regional when their vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Hutchison had minor injuries. Beckmann’s injuries were described as moderate. He’s also charged with DWI, careless & imprudent driving involving a crash, no seatbelt, and no insurance.