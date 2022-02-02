News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

DWI Wreck In Benton County Sends 3 To The Hospital

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 2, 2022 , , , ,

A two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Monday night in Benton County sends three people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened on South Highway 65 at Route-AC when the car driven by 45-year-old Kimberly Martinez, of Lincoln, ran a stop sign striking a southbound freightliner driven by 60-year-old Kenneth Hicks, of Cross Timbers.

Hicks was uninjured while Martinez and one of her passengers, 24-year-old Taylor Thompson also from Cross Timbers, suffered serious injuries and were both flown to University Hospital.

A second passenger, 34-year-old Chad Tidwell-Kaska of Cross Timbers, suffered moderate injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The driver, Martinez, also faces a pending felony DWI charge as a result.

