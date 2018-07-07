News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

E-15 Supports Say Restrictions Cost Drivers Money

By Leave a Comment

What’s good for the goose isn’t always good for the gander.  While the boating community has lobbied against expansion of higher grade ethanol sales, known as E15, it is costing motorists in the way of higher gas prices.  According to AgriNext, improved access to E15 through currently-barred summer sales would save drivers at least $8 million.  The figures are based on average travel of 50 miles just during the period from July 3rd through the 8th.  Typical sale prices for E15 are 5-10 cents lower than standard blends.  Supporters of expanded sales calculate that a savings of 5-cents per gallon would immediately put $8 million back in motorists’ pockets. 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!