E-15 Supports Say Restrictions Cost Drivers Money

What’s good for the goose isn’t always good for the gander. While the boating community has lobbied against expansion of higher grade ethanol sales, known as E15, it is costing motorists in the way of higher gas prices. According to AgriNext, improved access to E15 through currently-barred summer sales would save drivers at least $8 million. The figures are based on average travel of 50 miles just during the period from July 3rd through the 8th. Typical sale prices for E15 are 5-10 cents lower than standard blends. Supporters of expanded sales calculate that a savings of 5-cents per gallon would immediately put $8 million back in motorists’ pockets.