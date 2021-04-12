Eagle Days To Return To January Date For 2022

Changes are coming for one Lake of the Ozarks event that celebrates nature and wildlife.

Organizers at Eagle Days say the plan is to move the event back to its traditional date, the first full week of January 2022.

This year’s event was trimmed to one day with presentations made by World Bird Sanctuary at Osage National and Dickerson Park Zoo at the Regalia Hotel and Conference Center.

Organizers say 12-hundred people attended Eagle Days this year, despite the abbreviated nature of the event.

More than 50 businesses and organizations work together to put on Eagle Days each year.

Lake Ozark, MO – 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days presented by Ameren MO, was held in a modified fashion March 6th, 2021 with a one-day event, to excellent crowds.

Approximately 1,200 people attended the live bird shows between the two locations. World Bird Sanctuary offered Eagle programs at Osage National, while The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center opened their doors, welcoming Dickerson Park Zoo showcasing two different programs to full crowds. Even though the coloring and photo contests were not held onsite this year, entries were taken virtually prior to and thru the event and winners have been awarded. Extra safety and disinfecting precautions were taken in between shows to help ensure the safety of all attendees and volunteers. The extra effort was well received and happily done by the event volunteers.

The committee plans to move the event back its traditional date of the first full weekend in January in 2022. “We were just happy to be able to have the event this year and we were able to do that by making modifications and just rolling with things,” shared committee member Michelle Cook. “We were impressed by the amount of people who turned out and who were very happy to get to enjoy what has become an annual tradition for many people throughout the Mid-Missouri area, even though it was a bit later than usual.” The committee would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all of the businesses and organizations that stepped up and sponsored the event, as it would not be possible without those sponsorships.

This event is a collaborative effort of more than 50 businesses and organizations that realize the importance of educating people about how many wonderful natural attributes are offered at Lake of the Ozarks. V

isit www.lakeoftheozarkseagledays. com for winners of the coloring and photo contests (also attached) as well as updates on what will be happening for upcoming Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days set for January 8, 2022.