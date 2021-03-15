Eagle Lanes To Close – Reopen As Bowlmor Lanes 2 Under New Ownership

A change is coming to a longtime bowling alley in Osage Beach.
According to a post on Facebook, Eagle Lanes says they will be closing on March 31st after 17 years.
The facility however won’t remain closed…new owners are taking over, making a few cosmetic changes and it’s slated to re-open on April 1st as the “Bowlmor Lanes 2”.
The bowling alley is asking for residents to share any photos of the “good times” at the alley before they close.
***From the old owners….
“Good evening everyone!! It is with great sadness that we must announce we are closing on March 31. After 17 years of being with this community and becoming a household name, there are no words to express how we feel about this situation. It is not how we expected to be leaving our business.