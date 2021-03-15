News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Eagle Lanes To Close – Reopen As Bowlmor Lanes 2 Under New Ownership

A change is coming to a longtime bowling alley in Osage Beach.

According to a post on Facebook, Eagle Lanes says they will be closing on March 31st after 17 years.

The facility however won’t remain closed…new owners are taking over, making a few cosmetic changes and it’s slated to re-open on April 1st as the “Bowlmor Lanes 2”.

The bowling alley is asking for residents to share any photos of the “good times” at the alley before they close.

 

***From the old owners….

“Good evening everyone!! It is with great sadness that we must announce we are closing on March 31. After 17 years of being with this community and becoming a household name, there are no words to express how we feel about this situation. It is not how we expected to be leaving our business.

We truly appreciate all the support this community and the surrounding area has given us through the years. There are so many happy memories that will be with us for the rest of our lives. We have been blessed to meet great people and build lasting friendships.
For the last two weeks that we are open, we are asking you share any pictures or comments of your good times at the bowling alley ( bowling, darts or just hanging out). We love our community and our alley patrons.
We will miss seeing you and catching up!!”
***From the new owners….
“COMING APRIL 1st… We’d like to introduce ourselves as Bowlmor Lanes II…
We will be joining the amazing community of Osage Beach on April 1, 2021. We look forward to having you and your family join us in celebrating the new ownership of what is currently Eagle Lanes.
We ask for your patience as we make cosmetic, mechanical and operational changes to the center so that we can provide the community with a Premier Bowling Center for the Greater Ozark Community…
We are excited to get started and look forward to having you in!…”

Filed Under: Business, Local News

