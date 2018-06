The Highway Patrol made another DWI arrest Thursday morning. It’s the second time this week they’ve arrested someone for DWI prior to noon. 25-year old Codi Francis of O’Fallon is facing a charges of DWI alcohol, failing to drive in the right lane, and going 101 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was arrested at 11:44 Thursday morning. Earlier this week an Eldon woman was charged with DWI drugs just before 11am.