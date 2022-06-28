The cause of a fire that damaged a home on Port Niangua Lane in Camden County is being called accidental. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the blaze, during the early-morning hours on Saturday, started on the outside of the home and in the area of the garage. Arriving firefighters discovered about 15-percent of the structure involved and made quick work to extinguish the blaze. Occupants of the house were alerted by smoke detectors and able to get outside unharmed before personnel arrived on the scene. Sunrise Beach firefighters assisted at the scene while Osage Beach provided move-ups to Mid-County’s main station house in Camdenton.

