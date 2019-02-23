Early-Morning Fire Destroys House in Montreal

A home in the Montreal area is a total loss after being destroyed by fire. Mid-County Fire Marshal Lianne Johnson says the initial call to the home on State Road-E was received just after midnight Friday morning. Upon arrival, the two-story home was fully involved and the roof had already collapsed. A defensive attack was started and the fire brought under control in about 40 minutes. There was nobody home at the time and no injuries were reported. Assisting at the scene was the Tri-County Fire District while Osage Beach provided a move-up for Mid-County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.