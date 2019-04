A Linn Creek man is seriously injured after an early morning wreck on Route V. The Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. 25-year old Richard Musselman was driving just north of Country Meadows Drive when his Ford Explorer went off the right side of the road and hit a sign and a driveway. The vehicle got airborne and landed on the roof. Musselman was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.