Early Weekend Arrest Reports for Highway and Water Patrol

Two DWI’s and a BWI so far….that’s the tally for the Highway Patrol according to their arrest reports as of 8am Saturday morning. 

 

  26-year old Sebastian Tucker of Laurie is facing a DWI charge after an accident on Highway 5 in Camden County

  28-year old Brandon Keefe of Versailles was taken to the Morgan County jail on charges of DWI persistent offender, careless & imprudent driving involving an accident, and no insurance

  57-year old Russell Rochermich of Wentzille faces charges of BWI and a violation for navigation lights

 

Expect more charges for BWI and other boating violations this weekend as operation dry water remains in effect.

