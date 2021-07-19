Earthquake Felt In Benton County Turns Out To Be Another Sonic Boom

We now know what caused a rumble across Benton County last week, which had many thinking there had been an earthquake.

According to officials in Johnson County, it was a Boeing F-15 aircraft that was operating under contract to the Air Force out of the Saint Louis Area, which created a sonic boom.

This isn’t the first time the Lake Area has felt that, several weeks prior another F-15 created a similar sonic boom that stretched from Sunrise Beach to Eldon.

At this time the only real earthquake that has been registered anywhere in Missouri, was a 2.2 magnitude that stuck bull shoals lake near the Missouri/Arkansas Border this past weekend.