If you felt a tiny shake on Thursday, it’s because an earthquake was reported near the Missouri and Arkansas border.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey say the 2.0 magnitude earthquake happened at 2:54 am, near Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas.

The epicenter was 7.2 miles southwest of Pontiac Missouri and it measured in at a depth of 1.55 miles.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries or damage associated with the quake.