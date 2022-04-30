Education fares pretty well in the Missouri Senate’s version of the state’s next spending plan.

Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, Sen. Dan Hegeman of Cosby, says House Bill 3002 provides for elementary and secondary education…“We fully funded the foundation formula, we did a federal emergency relief…we did a transportation categorical increase in the formula…$215 million dollars…”

He also says this is the most funding for school transportation since 1991.

In addition, House Bill 3010 funds the Missouri Departments of Mental Health and Health and Senior Services, which catches Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur’s attention…“We are suppose to allow patients accessing funding through our Medicaid program, to utilize any willing provider.”

Members of both the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House of Representatives will take part in budget conference committee hearings next week.

The budget is due on May 6.