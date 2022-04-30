News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics School News State News

Education Funding Makes It Into MO Senate’s Version Of State OP Budget

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 29, 2022 , ,

Education fares pretty well in the Missouri Senate’s version of the state’s next spending plan.

Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee Chair, Sen. Dan Hegeman of Cosby, says House Bill 3002 provides for elementary and secondary education…“We fully funded the foundation formula, we did a federal emergency relief…we did a transportation categorical increase in the formula…$215 million dollars…”

He also says this is the most funding for school transportation since 1991.

In addition, House Bill 3010 funds the Missouri Departments of Mental Health and Health and Senior Services, which catches Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur’s attention…“We are suppose to allow patients accessing funding through our Medicaid program, to utilize any willing provider.”

Members of both the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House of Representatives will take part in budget conference committee hearings next week.

The budget is due on May 6.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Manhunt Continues For Lake Area Man Accused Of Biting Off Victim’s Ear

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News

Kids Harbor Recieves Check From Auction Sale At The Old Quality Inn

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News School News State News

School Of The Osage Senior Recognized With Honorable Mention In 100 Scholars Program

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics School News State News

Education Funding Makes It Into MO Senate’s Version Of State OP Budget

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Manhunt Continues For Lake Area Man Accused Of Biting Off Victim’s Ear

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News

Kids Harbor Recieves Check From Auction Sale At The Old Quality Inn

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News School News State News

School Of The Osage Senior Recognized With Honorable Mention In 100 Scholars Program

Apr 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com