Education Programs Take Center Stage for Council of Local Governments

The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is focusing on education at a meeting planned for Tuesday. Their Economic Development Advisory Committee will be discussing several programs that are either already in place or are planned for future involvement with area schools. Among them are the Go-Caps program, a mentoring program at School of the Osage, apprenticeship programs, and the Certified Work-Ready Community Initiative. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Laclede Electric Cooperative community room in Camdenton beginning at 2pm.