Educational Youth Shooting Event Planned in Camden County

There’s an event coming up in Camden County that’s designed to expose kids to guns and teach them some basics of shooting and safety. The first annual Youth Fun Shoot will be held at the Camden County Weapons Range on A-Road in Linn Creek. It will feature events for kids ages 9-17, including classes and instruction periods along with a competition. For more information on the rules and requirements, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or see their event listing on Facebook.