Edwards Man Faces DWI & Other Charges Related To Head-On Collision In Camden County

An Edwards man facing numerous charges, including DWI, has serious injuries after a head-on collision in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 47-year-old Anthony Curtis ended up on the wrong side Ballenger Creek Road north of Adkins Road.

Investigators say that’s when he hit another car head-on, causing moderate injuries to a woman in the passenger seat.

Curtis’ car was totaled in the crash and he was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Aside from a DWI charge, Curtis is also charged with felony possession of a gun, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to drive on the right side of the road.