Edwards Man Killed In Single Car Crash Out Of Benton County

An Edwards, Missouri man is dead after a crash in Benton County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Kenny Foster was driving on Highway 7 between Climax Springs and Warsaw when the car he was driving went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

But investigators say the car bounced back onto the road before going off the right side and then crashing into a ditch.

Foster was pronounced dead just after midnight Tuesday morning after he was airlifted to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.