Eight New Names Etched Onto Missouri Law Enforcement Wall Of Honor

There are now eight new names on the Missouri Law Enforcement Wall of Honor.
“This year we’re adding the names from last year, and seven historical names” says Mike O’Connell with the Missouri Department of Public Safety, “the founders of this decided we wanted to have a state memorial, to all of those who risk their lives on a daily basis…and ultimately suffered the ultimate consequences of their service.”
He tells KRMS News one of those names added to the wall Saturday was Lebanon police officer Kendle Blackburn, who died of COVID-19 in December.
The ceremony took place on the grounds of the state Capitol.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt were both speakers at the event.
***Press Release***
At annual ceremony, Missouri law enforcement community honors state’s officers who made ultimate sacrifice
Names of 8 officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 were added to Law Enforcement Memorial, along with 7 recently confirmed historical deaths
JEFFERSON CITY – Six Missouri law enforcement officers and two corrections officers who died in the line of duty in between in 2020 were honored today during Missouri’s annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service for those who have paid the ultimate price for their service protecting their fellow Missourians.
Officers, their families and friends from across the state gathered as the service returned to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds to the state Capitol, after being held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the officers who died in 2020, the names of seven law enforcement officers whose historical line of duty deaths were recently confirmed were also added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt each delivered remarks at the memorial service.
“The names on this wall were husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles, and sons and daughters,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “Today, we remember them. Today, we offer condolences for those for whom the grief of loss is still very raw and real. Today, we etch their names into this monument to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten. Today, we see an earthly example of the promise of Scripture in the book of John, 15:13: ‘that no greater love hath any man than this, that he lay down his life for a friend.’”
“The brave men and women of law enforcement wake up each morning, put on their uniform, and say goodbye to their family and loved ones, not knowing if they’ll return at the end of the day,” From Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. “Law enforcement officers face unknown risks and danger every day, and sometimes, tragically, make the ultimate sacrifice in their commitment to keeping the communities they love safe. It’s imperative that we continue to honor and remember that sacrifice.”
Each year, the families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty the previous year, and through the decades, participate in the ceremony by placing white carnations in a wreath in honor of Missouri’s fallen heroes.
On Friday, April 30, a candlelight vigil was held at the memorial in remembrance of all Missouri law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Governor Mike Parson ordered that the Capitol dome and Law Enforcement Memorial to be lighted blue on Friday night in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.
The following law enforcement officer’s names were added to the memorial wall this year:
Christopher Ryan Walsh
End of Watch: March 16, 2020
Rank: Officer
Department: Springfield Police Department
Cause: Gunshot
Age: 32
Years of Service: 3 years, 6 months
On March 16, 2020, Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed when he and another officer confronted an active shooter at a convenience store.
Andy Deric Clark
End of Watch: June 3, 2020
Rank: Sheriff
Department: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
Cause: Vehicle Crash
Age: 43
Years of Service: 22 years
Sheriff Andy Clark was killed in a vehicle crash near Osborn, Mo. while responding to assist a deputy in an emergency situation.
Tamarris L. Bohannon
End of Watch: Aug. 30, 2020
Rank: Officer
Department: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Cause: Gunshot
Age: 29
Years of Service: 3 years, 6 months
Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon passed away on Aug. 30, 2020 after succumbing to a gunshot wound he suffered the night before when he and another officer were ambushed as they responded to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
Rick A. Groves
End of Watch: Oct. 16, 2020
Rank: Assistant Chief
Department: Kennett Police Department
Cause: COVID-19
Age: 69
Years of Service: 38 years
Assistant Chief Rick Groves passed away after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his law enforcement service to the Kennett Police Department.
Richard Allen Wright
End of Watch: Nov. 19, 2020
Rank: Corrections Officer
Department: Missouri Department of Corrections
Cause: COVID-19
Age: 61
Years of Service: 15 years
Corrections Officer Richard Wright died on Nov. 19, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his service as a corrections officer. He served at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia.
Dwight Eugene Willis
End of Watch: Nov. 22, 2020
Rank: Detention Officer
Department: Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Cause: COVID-19
Age: 56
Years of Service: 19 years
Detention Officer Dwight Willis passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his service as a detention officer.
Herschel Turner Jr.
End of Watch: Dec. 5, 2020
Rank: Sergeant
Department: Moline Acres Police Department
Cause: Vehicle Crash
Age: 54
Years of Service: 22 Years
On Dec. 5, 2020, Sergeant Herschel Turner and a Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department officer had stopped a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Turner was fatally struck by the vehicle of another officer arriving at the scene to provide assistance that swerved to avoid striking a vehicle and unintentionally struck Sergeant Turner.
Kendle Glen Blackburn
End of Watch: Dec. 28, 2020
Rank: Patrolman
Department: Lebanon Police Department
Cause: COVID-19
Age: 55
Years of Service: 21 Years
On Dec. 28, 2020, Lebanon Patrolman Kendle Blackburn died after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his law enforcement service.
Recently Confirmed Historical Line-of-Duty Deaths
Albert Kopf
End of Watch: Sept. 3, 1907
Rank: Marshal
Department: City of Pacific
Cause: Gunshot
Age: 32
City Marshal Albert Kopf, who had only been serving as acting city marshal for just 10 days, was fatally shot in the chest by a homeless man after responding to a call from a woman about a disturbance at the woman’s home. He managed to return fire and struck his assailant with one shot. Marshal Kopf succumbed to his wound three days later, on Sept. 3, 1907.
John W. Burns
End of Watch: April 21, 1922
Rank: Marshal
Department: City of Lathrop
Cause: Gunshot
Age: 55
Years of Service: 9 years
City Marshal John W. Burns was fatally shot on April 21, 1922 in a gun battle with five men who had attempted to rob him at gunpoint as he performed his duties.
William E. Griffin
End of Watch: June 10, 1923
Rank: Patrolman
Department: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Cause: Gunshot
Age: 24
Years of Service: 4 years
Patrolman William E. Griffin was shot several times and killed on June 10, 1923 after responding to an armed robbery at the Telegraph Inn, which was located in St. Louis County.
David W. Waymire
End of Watch: March 13, 1927
Rank: Marshal
Department: City of Crane
Cause: Gunshot
Age: 62
Marshal David W. Waymire was shot as he attempted to arrest a man wanted for automobile theft two miles west of Crane. He died as a result of his wounds days later, on March 13, 1927.
S. Dent Owen
End of Watch: Jan. 3, 1929
Rank: Marshal
Department: Monroe City
Cause: Vehicle Accident
Age: 37
On Jan. 3, 1929, Marshal S. Dent Owen died from injuries he sustained in a head-on collision on Highway 36 while driving a vehicle that had been stolen and that he had recovered during an investigation.
James E. Tines
End of Watch: Sept. 9, 1933
Rank: Special Agent
Department: St. Louis – San Francisco Railway Police
Cause: Gunshot
Age: 50
On Sept. 9, 1933, Special Agent James E. Tines was fatally shot three times after being targeted by two armed robbers while he was on duty near Springfield.
Herman E. Weirich
End of Watch: Feb. 12, 1946
Rank: Marshal
Department: City of Sullivan
Cause: Car Accident
Age: 59
Years of Service: 20 years
On Feb. 12, 1946, City of Sullivan Marshal Herman E. Weirich died, four days after the vehicle he was traveling in while on duty was struck by a train.