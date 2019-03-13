Eight Sentenced to Department of Corrections in Morgan County

Eight people convicted of crimes in Morgan County were sentenced to the Department of Corrections last month. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says at least seven of those cases involved possession of controlled substances. One of the sentences was a result of a probation violation. Kendra Bacon had her probation revoked and was sentenced to seven years in prison for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges against her dated back as far as 2010. Margaret Kidwell was sentenced to seven years for possession of a controlled substance after she, too, failed to successfully complete the terms of her probation.

Eight Offenders Sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that in Morgan County Circuit Court action in February of 2019 eight offenders were sentenced to terms of imprisonment in the Department of Corrections. The eight are:

1. Jacob C.E. Durham – Sentenced to 10 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

2. Shad M. Rehms – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day shock incarceration program.

3. Margaret E. Kidwell – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mrs. Kidwell was on probation for this matter but was not successful at probation.

4. Lisa I.P. Tobias – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

5. Michael R. Williams – Sentenced to two concurrent 7 year sentences in DOC for two Class D counts of the Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

6. Jimmy A. Resendez, Jr. – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both sentences executed under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day shock program.

7. Kendra C. Bacon – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for three counts of the Class C Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

8. Danielle G. Bierschbach – Sentenced to 5 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

These cases were prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Dustin G. Dunklee and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Kinde & Derik Kinde, through the efforts of Mr. Dunklee’s staff members and the professional investigations of all law enforcement agencies involved.

Please direct all questions to Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney.