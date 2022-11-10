News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Elderly Man Drowns While Trying to Recover a Loose Bass Boat

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 9, 2022

One person is dead after drowning while attempting to recover a bass boat which got loose and started floating away from the Coffman Beach Access dock in the Rocky Mount area. Though no official details are being released at this time, it is known that it happened early Monday afternoon when the elderly man, reportedly, took off some of his clothing before jumping into the water. Witnesses in the area say the man went under about 120-feet from the dock where the water was about 18-feet deep…he did not resurface. Personnel from the Rocky Mount and Mid-County Fire Districts responded to the scene and recovered the man’s body. At this time, an identity is not being released, apparently, pending notification of next of kin.

