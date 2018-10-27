Eldon Area Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Child

An Eldon area man is being held in the Miller County Jail on sex-related charges involving a child under the age of 12. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies responded to the address outside of Eldon during the afternoon hours on October 24th after receiving a report of sexual abuse of a child. Justin Bukowsky was identified as a suspect and taken into custody later that evening. During questioning, Bukowsky allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the child on multiple occasions. He is charged with three felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy. Bond was set at $300-thousand. Assisting in the investigation were the Miller County Children’s Division and Kids Harbor.