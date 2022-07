A short agenda appears to be on tap for when the Eldon Board of Aldermen next gets together.

Highlighting the agenda are two requests for payments totaling just over a combined $280-thousand for a 12-inch waterline replacement and sanitary sewer improvements.

The board will also consider at least one appointment to the board of adjustments.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, in the Public Works Building on Y-highway, begins at 6:00 on Tuesday.