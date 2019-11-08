News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Eldon Couple Accused of Child Endangerment

Two Eldon residents are free on bond after being accused of putting a child in danger. Garrett McGee and Lindsay Shepherd are each charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk. The investigation began in mid-October when a three-year old child was taken to the hospital to be treated for irritation of the perineum area. The child had been treated several times before that for urinary tract and yeast infections. Both McGee and Shepherd have since posted surety bonds in the amount of $5,000.

 

**KRMS has chosen to withhold other sensitive information on this case due to the nature of the ongoing investigation**

Filed Under: Local News

