Eldon Fourth of July Notes

Eldon is celebrating our nation’s Independence Day with a full slate of events and activities, including a 5k, a parade, open swimming in the aquatic center, and, of course, a large fireworks display.  It will be busy day that you may need to plan early for – especially when it comes to parking.

 

      NEWS-7-4-18 Michael Brandt - 4th July 2018

 

That’s Parks and Rec Director Michael Brandt.  He says you can also take Mill Street to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and park in the adjacent field.  While you’re out celebrating, wherever you choose to go, keep plenty of water on hand and stay hydrated to beat the heat. 

