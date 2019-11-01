Eldon Man Accused of Crashing Truck into Trailer

An Eldon man is facing charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a trailer and leaving the scene last weekend. The accident happened on Route W near Eastwood Road. The impact of the crash knocked the trailer off the foundation causing structural damage to the trailer and the front deck. A resident at the trailer park where it happened heard the crash and chased the suspect on foot, taking pictures of him at the same time. The crash happened just before 12:30 in the morning. Around 7:00 a.m. the sheriff’s office started receiving calls about a trespasser whose description matched that of the suspect. He was identified as Adam Burke. The 41-year old Burke is charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident causing more than $1000 in property damages.