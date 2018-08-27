Eldon Man Allegedly Had Meth, Paraphernalia

A 29-year-old from Eldon is being held on no bond after being taken into custody Saturday morning by the highway patrol. The report indicates Jesse Scott faces a pending charge for, allegedly, having five grams of methamphetamine. Other pending charges include illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, using a fraudulent document as proof of insurance, failing to secure a child in a car seat and other traffic-related offenses. Scott is being held in the Miller County Jail.