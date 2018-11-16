Eldon Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Nurse at Lake Regional Hospital

An Eldon man is facing several charges after an alleged disturbance at Lake Regional Hospital. Ronald Larimore allegedly threw a pill bottle at a nurse and made threatening gestures toward her while he was a patient at the hospital. When Osage Beach Police were called, he was also allegedly confrontational with them as well, attempting to hit one and stating that all the officers needed, quote, “a bullet in the head.” Larimore is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault with a special victim classification. He’s also charged with resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.