Eldon Man Charged With Sex Crimes Involving 14-Year Old Girl

An Eldon man is accused of sexually abusing a teenage family member. Carl A. Etue faces charges of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and incest. The claims against him allege that the abuse involved a 14-year old girl and began in August of 2017. The warrant issued Thursday lists a $250,000 bond with stipulations that he have no contact with the victim, submit to GPS monitoring, and stay 2000 feet away from the alleged victim and any person under the age of 18. The probable cause statement indicates that the mother in the case may also face endangering charges for allowing Etue back into the home, but no formal charges have been filed yet.