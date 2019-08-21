Eldon Man Charged With Burglary

An Eldon man with a history of crimes involving burglary and receiving stolen property is facing new charges after allegedly stealing from Lake Ozark Sand and Gravel. The plant manager reported a break-in Monday morning in which several tools were stolen and the wires to the security cameras were cut. The Sheriff’s office identified Kaleb Henson as the suspect when a Lake Ozark city employee found a suspicious backpack containing several tools and security cameras cut at the wire. Also in that backpack was Henson’s wallet and identification. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and possession of a controlled substance. Henson was tied to a series of burglaries late last year and had been given a suspended execution of sentence for four years on counts of stealing and burglary.