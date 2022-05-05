A 45-year-old from Eldon faces charges of statutory sodomy and incest with a 13-year-old girl identified in court records as his step-daughter. The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse indicates that the 7th grader was interviewed by Kids Harbor claiming that her breasts and vagina were touched on several occasions. The PC also accuses David Sadowski, Junior, of having his step-daughter touch his “manhood” and refusing to talk with investigators or turn himself in based on advice given to him by his attorney. Sadowski was taken into custody from a location in Barnett and transported to the Miller County Jail.

