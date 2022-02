An Eldon man is facing child molestation charges following an arrest this week in Miller County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Nathaniel Lewis contacted deputies to report that he had sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child.

He was taken into custody and is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Lewis faces 3rd degree Child Molestation and 1st degree Statuary Sodomy charges in his case.