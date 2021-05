An Eldon man is facing drug charges after his arrest in Miller County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a car on Highway 54 east of Route FF, and they ended up searching the car.

Investigators say they found more than 60 grams of crystal meth, a glass pipe and plastic bags, which they say are common in distribution.

55-year-old Charles Yelm was arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail.

Yelm is charged with 2nd degree drug trafficking.