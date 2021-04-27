News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Eldon Man Faces Numerous Charges In Lake Ozark Strip Incident

By

Photo By Lake Resident Jeremy Anderson On Facebook

An Eldon man is facing charges after reports of gunfire and domestic abuse on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark Friday.

No injuries were reported during the shooting event, but on any other Friday things could have been different “especially with the upcoming weekend, when we have the Magic Dragon Car Show” says Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville, “so had this occurred this coming Friday, the strip would have been full of people and I’m not sure we would have had the same outcome.”

Launderville tells KRMS News 31-year-old Jared Long was arrested not long after 13 shots were fired from a handgun “he compliant at one minute, at the next minute he wanted to fight. He tried to kick the window out of the back of one of our squad cars and he was spitting in their (the officers) face. A lot of people don’t consider that an assault, but with all the diseases and all the things going on in the world today….sometimes being spit on is much more lethal than a broken arm or a cut or a bruise, or anything else.”

Chief Launderville says no officers were hurt while trying to arrest Long, who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Miller County Jail.

PR - 04-26-21

