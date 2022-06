An Eldon man faces several sex-related charges involving alleged incidents with juveniles.

Courthouse records in Miller County indicate that Joshua Shackley is charged with one count each of statutory or attempted statutory sodomy and child molestation with a victim under the age of 12, and two other counts of statutory or attempted statutory sodomy with a person under the age of 14.

The charges date back to the beginning of February this year.

Bond for Joshua Shackley is set at $350-thousand.