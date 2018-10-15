Eldon Man Faces Two Counts of Resisting After Eluding Authorities Since August

An Eldon man is facing two criminal cases after avoiding law enforcement since early August. Morgan County deputies were called to a condo building August 12th for a report of a suspicious vehicle and a man believed to be loading items into his car. After spotting the vehicle, it pulled into a residential driveway and the driver fled on foot. The suspect was identified as Mack Teegarden II and he remained on the loose until September 25th. That’s when authorities spotted his vehicle again but with a different driver. After a little patience, Teegarden was taken into custody a couple days later. He has two warrants for resisting arrest. He’s currently being held for a probation violation.