Eldon Man Facing More Charges Following Arrest Over The Weekend

By

An Eldon man on probation for stealing a vehicle is facing more charges after an arrest over the weekend.

According to the Highway Patrol, an investigation began when troopers responded to Route M in Miller County on a call of a truck that had crashed into a fence, snapping a utility pole and had fled the scene.

Troopers followed a trail of debris and later found the truck on Bax road abandoned.

The truck had previously been reported stolen and Troopers also found a wallet inside, along with 6 vehicle titles, a glass pipe and a black box with a white crystal substance inside.

Troopers later identified the man who had been driving the stolen truck as 30-year-old Randall Ray Shepherd.

He’s now facing numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.

