One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a two-car accident on Highway-52, just west of Meadowbrook Road, in Miller County.

The highway patrol says a car driven by 65-year-old Chester McComb, of Olean, crossed over the center line striking a car driven by 57-year-old Steven Thompson, of Eldon.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene while McComb was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Neither one of the drivers, according to the highway patrol, were wearing a seat belt at the time.