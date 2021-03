An Eldon man is dead following a crash Monday afternoon in Miller County.

According to the Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Kevin Reeves was traveling West on Route M near Adams Road, when his 2000 Dodge Caravan went off the road, then returned to the road and went off the road again, striking a tree.

The patrol says Revees’ van appeared to have been running on its rims only at the time of the accident.

Reeves was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.