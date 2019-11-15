Eldon Man Sentenced for Molesting Two Young Girls

An Eldon man has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars for molesting two young girls. Dillon Robertson entered guilty pleas to charges of first and second-degree child molestation. The second-degree charge was a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year on that count with credit given for time served. He was sentenced to 15 years for the first-degree charge, which was a felony. Robertson admitted to inappropriately touching the girls. One victim was under the age of 14. The other was under the age of 17.