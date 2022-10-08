News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Eldon Man Sentenced To Prisons For Attempted Funeral Home Shooting

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 8, 2022 , , ,
A man convicted of attempting to shoot  his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been handed a 34 year prison sentence.

Miller County Prosecutor Benjamin Winfrey says Bradley Duncan was found guilty of First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was given the sentence on Wednesday by a jury in Moniteau County after a change of venue in his trial.

The prosecutor says Duncan confronted his ex in a funeral home in April 2021 saying he wanted her to go outside and talk with him, and when she refused he tried to accost her and drag her outside.

When she resisted he produced a gun but was wrestled to the ground and held by several men until police arrived, but not before his gun went off in the struggle and nearly wounded several people.

In a statement Prosecutor Winfrey credits Eldon Police for a quick response on the day of the incident and their subsequent investigation.

