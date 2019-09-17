Eldon Man Takes Top Prize in FLW Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks

A lake area angler is starting this week with about $7,000 of spending money after winning last weekend’s FLW Bass Fishing League tournament at Lake of the Ozarks. Roger Fitzpatrick of Eldon took home $6,891 for bagging 10 bass weighing a combined 36 lbs, 3 ounces. Lawson Hibdon of Versailles took second place, followed by Nixa’s Donovan Hensley and Marcus Sykora of Osage Beach. Dennis Berhorst of Holts Summit rounded out the top 5. Complete results are available online at www.flwfishing.com.