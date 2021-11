An Eldon man who had been wanted on felony warrants for possession of meth out of Camden and Miller counties now finds himself being held without bond.

The highway patrol says 45-year-old Jeffrey Erting was taken into custody around 2:00 Saturday afternoon.

Erting also faces pending charges of resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Erting was taken to the Miller County Jail.