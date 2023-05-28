Eldon Men Face Felony Drug Charges Following Arrests Friday Morning

Two Eldon men face felony drug charges after being arrested late Friday morning by the highway patrol in Miller County.

39-year-old Spencer Guy and 20-year-old Gavin Crowley were pulled over along highway-54 where they were taken into custody.

Crowley, who’s currently already out on bond for two counts of felony possession of an illegal firearm, now faces pending charges of possessing fentanyl and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, along with possession of paraphernalia.

Guy faces pending charges of possessing fentanyl and mushrooms along with paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds.