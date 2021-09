The Eldon People Against Child Trafficking is making a major change.

Officials say they’re becoming a sub-chapter of the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, in an effort to increase awareness and support local victims of human trafficking.

The Eldon PACT will continue to assist the Lake Coalition by helping to raise funds and provide shelter in the community.

Both groups say they believe the merger will allow them to achieve bigger goals for the area.