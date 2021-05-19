News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Eldon Police Give Update On Weekend Shooting And Subsequent Arrest

By

Police in Eldon say they’re not getting cooperation from a man who got shot in the foot over the weekend.

But a suspect is now facing charges because witnesses spoke with investigators.

“The last thing we were told was the victim is still at the hospital, pending evaluation. He is not cooperating in the investigation and will not name the actual shooter” says Eldon Chief of Police Brian Kidwell, but the Chief says they have someone in custody none-the-less “through interviews and neighborhood canvases…we were able to locate the suspect. We conducted a traffic stop and as a result of that stop, we seized a weapon.”

He tells KRMS News that the driver, Travis Crown, is now facing charges including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

But there are no details as to why the victim was shot in the foot.

Kidwell encourages witnesses to cooperate with police if or when they see what could be a crime.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

