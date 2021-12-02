A man with an online address of Camdenton now faces felony charges after being arrested in Eldon after several reports of items being swiped from parked vehicles in the area and at one business.

Police Chief Brian Kidwell says the reports were received back on the 29th of November.

Darrell Wilhite, who has a history of burglary and stealing offenses, was taken into custody based on a description given to officers from witnesses in the area of 5th and Maple Streets.

Wilhite has, since, been formally charged with 2nd-degree burglary and stealing…both felonies. He was taken to the Miller County Jail.